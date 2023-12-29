Good News Friday: December 29, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Going into the new year, one Waco ISD employee is bidding farewell to the district. Waco ISD is wishing longtime employee to Sandra Dorsey-Butler, a happy retirement. She spent 45 years in education, 12 of those years with Waco ISD. The district says she will be missed!

Congratulations to Avery Kirts of Midway ISD. He is the first student to participate in the M-Power Food Service Training program. It teaches those older than 18-years-old with special needs, food prep skills which can build self confidence and foster independence. The district says Avery has been doing outstanding work in the kitchen.

Congratulations to these G.W. Carver Middle School 4H students for earning American Kennel Club S.T.A.R Puppy awards! All semester, they’ve dedicated themselves to training their pups, preparing them for adoption as future therapy dogs. The students will begin advanced training in the spring.

A big shout out to Baylor University for a major donation. The school’s “Philanthropy, Civil Society and the Public Good” class awarded Transformation Waco a grant of $23,000! The money will ensure students continue receiving wraparound services after Transformation Waco’s campuses transition back to Waco ISD next school year.

Just before the students went on break for the Christmas Holiday, Waco University High School JROTC cadets laid wreaths on veterans graves for the holidays at the Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. The students will return to the cemetery in the new year to retrieve the wreaths and pack them away for use next year.

Also just before the holiday break, some Killeen ISD students got some free hair cuts. About 17 Yahweh Beauty Academy students put their skills to the test by working on the 5th graders at Killeen Elementary. The students said they liked their hair cuts. A KISD official says this helped address a basic need for their students.

