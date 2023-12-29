Killeen police investigating after three men shot overnight

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police are investigating an early-morning shooting on Culp Avenue.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 29, officers responded to the 1200 block of Culp after receiving several calls regarding shots being fired in the area.

When the officers arrived, they located a man lying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers started to perform life saving measures until Killeen EMS arrived. The man was soon airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

Officers then responded to a call of a second man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Culp and administered first-aid until Killeen EMS arrived.

That second shooting victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later responded to a report of a third man, also believed to be involved with the shooting on Culp Avenue, who arrived at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with gunshot wounds. The man was subsequently transported to a hospital in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two of the men who were shot are suspected of committing a burglary or attempted theft of a vehicle prior to the shooting.

No further information was provided

