Lorena freshman earns statewide recognition

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena Freshman Jordan Mitchell has been named to the 2023 Texas Girls Coaches Association 3A All-State Volleyball Team.

She was the only freshman named to the team.

Mitchell recorded 410 kills, 110 blocks, 45 digs and 8 assists during the 2023 season.

She helped the Lady Leopards reach the Regional Tournament in the Class 3A playoffs.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.