Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.28.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Applebee’s at 614 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco failed a renewal with an 86.

According to the food safety worker, the chopped lettuce, tomato basil soup, and French onion soup were not kept at the right temperature.

They had to be thrown out.

Some sanitizer buckets did not have a detectable amount of sanitizer in them.

Neither did the dishwasher.

So, the that and one of the reach-in coolers were out of commission.

They were broken.

Olive Garden #1222 at 5921 West Waco Drive in Waco failed a renewal with an 87.

According to the food safety worker, the raw shrimp, salmon, beef, and raw chicken were not kept at the right temperature.

Neither was the spinach.

They were all thrown out.

Some of the employees’ food handler’s certificates had expired.

Some of the employees were also wearing bracelets and watches at the line.

Those were supposed to be removed when dealing with people’s food.

Ocean Buffet at 505 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco failed a re-inspection with a 90.

According to the food safety worker, the sanitizer buckets and the sink did not have the appropriate amount of sanitizer in them.

The refrigerated buffet line had cilantro and mushrooms which were not kept at the right temperature.

The bread machine was dirty.

And the sanitizer buckets were not labeled.

All of these restaurants needed re-inspections.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Taqueria El Crucero at 2505 Robinson Drive, Robinson.

It’s your typical Mexican spot with picadillo and combo plates, Migas for breakfast, a BLT burrito for lunch, and so much more.

This place is a small mom and pop shop.

Check them out.

Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.