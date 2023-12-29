Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Worker dies from fall at Tennessee convention center, police say

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A worker died after falling from the ceiling of the Gatlinburg Convention Center, according to police.

The worker, who was identified as 66-year-old Jeffrey Coker, died Tuesday after falling while installing lights in the convention center’s ceiling, the Gatlinburg Police Department said.

The fall happened in the Great Hall area, which has a 32-foot-tall ceiling.

Coker worked for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Union No. 197, police said, which had been hired to install stage elements for an upcoming event.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death. Reports can take as long as 10 weeks to complete.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch killed in car crash in Texas
Michael Patrick Gallagher during a deposition in a medical negligence case involving his...
Texas Medical Board temporarily restricts license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Authorities identify woman killed in natural gas explosion at Rogers home
Waco police arrested Nichole Ann Green, 24, on Dec. 26 and charged her with murder and...
Waco woman charged with murder after autopsy determines baby died due to toxic effects of meth
TPD is investigating an overnight shooting
Victim in fatal Temple shooting identified, suspects in custody

Latest News

As candidates make their final cases to voters ahead of the Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire...
2024 race: Haley's comment controversy, Trump's ballot battle
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia unleashes what may be one of the biggest aerial barrages against Ukraine, Zelenskyy says
New body camera video was released after a family was involved in a severe Christmas morning...
Rescuers form chain to pull family’s Christmas gifts from car that crashed
New body camera video was released after a family was involved in a severe Christmas morning...
Rescuers form chain to save gifts in crash
The assault happened on Christmas Eve at El Camino College in Torrance, California.
Police: Man suspected of killing woman with sledgehammer on college campus