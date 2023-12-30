7-year-old Taylor Swift superfan gets custom doll and concert tickets for Christmas

KEPNER, Texas (KWTX) -In Kepner, a 7-year-old got everything she wanted for Christmas after a TikTok video of her getting Taylor Swift tickets went viral.

This Christmas her mother, Aubrie, went above and beyond to make sure there were no ‘blank spaces’ under the Christmas tree this year, with a Taylor swift doll that she had made.

Bevan explains, “I ordered a used doll on Mercari, and I ordered a wig and eyeballs for it, and replaced all of that and painted the face.”

After searching for a year, Aubrie was able to find and buy Taylor Swift concert tickets and surprised Everlee on Christmas, posting a video to TikTok that got over four hundred thousand views.

While Everlee is a passionate singer like Swift and has performed many of her songs, she says there are other things to learn from her.

According to Everly, “she has taught me to be kind to other people and to treat people how you want to be treated.”

Everlee and her mom will be traveling to Miami to see Swift in concert in August.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.