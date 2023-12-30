Advertise
Cameron police arrest 17-year-old girl after ecstasy found while serving warrant

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Cameron Police Department confirmed to KWTX that they have arrested a 17-year-old girl after police found ecstasy on her while serving an outstanding warrant.

The girl had an outstanding warrant for her arrest from the Texas Youth Commission.

While serving the warrant, Cameron police say they found 31.3 grams, or 1.1 ounces, of ecstasy on the girl.

Cameron police says the girl will be charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two with a weight of at least 4 grams but less than 400 grams, a second-degree felony.

No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

