Central Texas teacher continues bond with former students from elementary to high school

CONNALLY, Texas (KWTX) - From teaching them as third grade and fourth grade students, to now getting ready to see them graduate high school.

Former Connally Elementary School teacher, Jessica Hogg, is still a strong support system in some of her former students’ lives.

Hogg said she loved her third-grade students, Iliana Cotton-Cisneros and Ayana Perkins so much that she requested to teach them for fourth grade as well.

“At the end of the year I was like, ‘I’m not ready to say goodbye to them.’ They are just very, very special kids. I’ve always had an interest in being there to support them. If they need anything, I think they know they can call me, and I’ll be there for them,” said Hogg.

Cotton-Cisneros and Perkins explained they were best friends since kindergarten prior to Mrs. Hogg’s third grade class, but ever since the three have them been like a family.

Perkins said Hogg always showed she’s more than a teacher, she’s someone her students can always count on.

“It’s nice to know there’s a teacher that actually remembers your name, remembers things about you. There’s not a lot of teachers that actually take the time to get to know their students and take care of them,” said Perkins.

Hogg said even though she has since switched school districts, she still shows up and supports them at high school games where they cheer.

The group even got together with a few other former students around the holidays to do things like bake cookies.

Hogg said she’s glad she was able to make a difference in these students’ lives.

“Teachers are in it because of the kids. And we’re in it because we love the kids, we don’t stay for any other reason. So, when we get these babies in our classroom for a year and we watch them grow, we’re invested in their life,” said Hogg.

The students said they are preparing to head off to college next year and hogg has been there helping them decide on best fits and search for scholarships.

