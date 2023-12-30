Advertise
Police: Waco man arrested after strangling woman, making Facebook post about incident

(Pixabay)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after authorities determined a man strangled a woman and later made a Facebook post about the incident, police say.

Kevin Eugene Reese has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

On Dec. 27, 2023, officers were sent to a local hospital to check on a patient that arrived at the facility on Dec. 26, 2023, unresponsive.

Police say the patient was identified as 25-year-old Queen Tinisha Louise Brooks and was declared brain dead on Dec. 29, 2023.

Waco police say they started an investigation in regard to a Facebook post found on Reese’s social media account about wrapping his hands around a woman’s neck for Christmas with an angry emoji.

It was determined that Reese strangled Brooks, and he was later arrested, police say.

The incident is being investigated as Waco’s 14th homicide investigation of 2023.

