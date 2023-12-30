Temple Police investigating crash that left one dead

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One person is dead after an early morning single-car crash in Temple.

Temple PD says that around 3:26 a.m. on December 30, officers were dispatched to South 31st St. near Sleepy Hollow Lane.

Upon arrival, they found a vehicle wrapped around a tree and the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead.

The department says that there were no other injuries, but pieces of the vehicle were launched into a nearby residence.

All southbound lanes on South 31st St. are currently shutdown, and northbound traffic is limited to one lane.

Temple Police encourages anyone with information to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

