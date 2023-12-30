Warm for Day 365 of 2023… But cooler air arrives as soon as we flip into 2024

After a cold start to the final weekend of 2023, temperatures warmed up into the mid 60s to around 70° Saturday afternoon. Additional cloud cover will be streaming in from the west Saturday night into Sunday morning. The extra cloud cover and southwest winds will help keep temperatures above freezing for the final morning of 2023. Kicking off New Year’s Eve, morning lows will be down into the mid 30s to low 40s. Cloud cover will eventually move out and we’re expecting lots of sunshine for the day. With sunshine and south/southwest winds expected throughout the day Sunday - Highs will crank up into the upper 60s to low 70s for the final afternoon of 2023. If you have any New Year’s Celebration plans, you’ll want to dress warm or grab a jacket! A cold front will be making its way through Central Texas Sunday evening - Bringing a very noticeable temperature change as we head into the new year. The front will likely be through Central Texas by 10 PM with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s. If you’re planning on being outside when the New Year strikes - Temperatures will be in the mid 40s north to mid 50s south with breezy winds making it feel even colder. Thankfully there’s no chance for rain to ruin any of those New Year’s plans.

2024 is going to be off to a chilly start. We’re expecting a 15 to 20-degree temperature change as we flip the page into the new year! The first morning of the new year will feature temperatures down into the 30s and only warming into the low to mid 50s for the afternoon! You’ll want to keep those warm jackets out as cooler temperatures will be here to stay for the first week of 2024 thanks to numerous cold fronts blowing through Central Texas… And you’ll want to find your umbrellas too, as those fronts bring multiple chances for rain as well. The first chance for rain arrives Tuesday as a disturbance moves in from the southwest. Cloudy skies can be expected with scattered showers and maybe a storm throughout the day Tuesday and into the night, but rain chances come to a close by early Wednesday morning thanks to drier air moving in behind the front. Highs on Tuesday stay in the low to mid 50s and we may warm a degree or two Wednesday as clouds and rain move east. We should see the highest rain amounts across our southern/southeastern areas where a half-inch of rain or higher could be possible with a tenth to a quarter-inch for the northern half of Central Texas. We get a break from the rain Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures remain around the mid 50s for highs and around freezing for lows. Another cold front looks to arrive by the end of the work week and bring another drop in temperatures and shot at showers and storms Friday into early Saturday morning. This front will keep our temperatures down into the low to mid 50s Friday and Saturday. We could see yet another cold front blow in early in the following week - Bringing another round of showers and storms and keeping us on this cooler than normal trend into the second week of the year.

