Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Dease's 16 help Texas A&M-CC take down Schreiner 84-61

Led by Owen Dease's 16 points, the Texas A&M-CC Islanders defeated the Schreiner Mountaineers 84-61
(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Owen Dease’s 16 points helped Texas A&M-CC defeat Schreiner 84-61 on Saturday night.

Dease also added six rebounds for the Islanders (7-6). Garry Clark scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Stephen Faramade was 4-of-4 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Rodney Hunter led the way for the Mountaineers with 10 points. Schreiner also got nine points each from Jalen Ned and Marcus Villarreal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman killed in natural gas explosion at Rogers home
Waco police arrested Nichole Ann Green, 24, on Dec. 26 and charged her with murder and...
Waco woman charged with murder after autopsy determines baby died due to toxic effects of meth
TPD is investigating an overnight shooting
Victim in fatal Temple shooting identified, suspects in custody
David Hill
Felon charged after pointing gun at child, family while driving on I-35: affidavit
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend

Latest News

Brewer leads Texas A&M-Commerce against TCU after 22-point game
Utah faces Dallas, looks for 4th straight home win
Luka Doncic returns to score 39 points in Mavericks' 132-122 victory over Warriors
Elliott scores 21, UT Rio Grande Valley takes down Incarnate Word 77-74
Coleman powers Texas A&M to 79-54 victory over Prairie View A&M