Driver arrested, charged after striking pedestrian with vehicle, Marlin police say

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A driver was arrested after striking a pedestrian with their vehicle and sending the victim to the hospital, according to the Marlin Police Department.

On Dec. 30, 2023, at around 6:10 p.m., authorities were sent to the 100 block of Live Oak on reports of a vehicle and pedestrian accident.

The victim was life flighted to Baylor Scott and White, according to police.

Police say the driver of the car has been arrested and charged with intoxication assault.

No additional information is available at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

