Elliott scores 21, UT Rio Grande Valley takes down Incarnate Word 77-74

Led by Elijah Elliott's 21 points, the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros defeated the Incarnate Word Cardinals 77-74
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Elijah Elliott scored 21 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Incarnate Word 77-74 on Saturday night.

Elliott added four steals for the Vaqueros (4-9). Hasan Abdul-Hakim added 17 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the foul line, and grabbed five rebounds. JJ Howard shot 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Shon Robinson led the way for the Cardinals (4-8) with 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Sky Wicks added 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Incarnate Word. Alex Anderson also recorded 13 points, six assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

