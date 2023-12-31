Former Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson dies at 88

DALLAS, Texas (CBS NEWS TEXAS) - Former longtime Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, a political icon in North Texas who represented the 30th Congressional District for 30 years, has died.

She was 88 and celebrated her birthday on December 3.

Johnson, who was known as EBJ, was a trailblazer.

Before retiring late last year, she was honored with an official portrait on Capitol Hill after becoming the first African American, and woman, to serve as Chair of the House Science, Safety, and Technology Committee.

During the ceremony, she said, “I cannot tell you what this day has been to me.”

Johnson was a legislative pioneer in Texas and Washington, DC.

She was the first nurse to be elected not only to Congress, but also the Texas House in 1972 and Texas Senate in 1986.

In an interview before last year’s ceremony, she looked back on her career. “I want to tell you something, I am proud of my record. I am proud of the things I’ve been able to help our entire area and our entire state achieve.”

Among her proudest accomplishments, helping both UT Arlington and UT Dallas become Tier One Research facilities.

She was recognized for advocating for education in science, technology, engineering and math -- particularly for women and girls.

Then Speaker of the U.S. House, Nancy Pelosi said, “I love bragging about Eddie Bernice because she has been so devoted to science, to education for science, STEM, for all of that.”

Johnson helped pass the law to end the flight restrictions at Dallas Love Field, known as the Wright Amendment.

She also helped Dallas Area Rapid Transit or DART win a $700 million federal grant to build the green line that extends from southeast Dallas to DFW International Airport.

The city of Dallas honored the Congresswoman in 2019 by renaming Union Station in downtown as the Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station.

In addition, Johnson co-sponsored the House bill that led to the creation of 988, the national suicide prevention hotline.

The Waco native didn’t intend to become a politician.

After studying nursing in Indiana, Johnson was hired at the Dallas VA Hospital, where she worked to become Chief Psychiatric Nurse.

Another part of EBJ’s legacy was her ability to inspire women to run for office.

Helen Giddings represented Dallas County in the Texas House for 26 years and credited Johnson. “Absolutely, she inspired me because she did it and I could see her and I felt like I could do it as well.”

After Johnson announced in November 2021 that she would retire, she endorsed then-State Representative Jasmine Crockett of Dallas to succeed her -- and was there with her when she was elected one year later.

Johnson said she preferred a woman to represent the district after her. “I feel that if I don’t advocate for a woman, who will?”

The Congresswoman though was quick to point out that working hard to pass legislation and bring federal dollars and projects to North Texas was most important to her. “Your gender has nothing to do with your achievements and your interest. If you put your mind to it and give it some time, it’s achievable. And when you achieve it, people benefit.”

Those who knew and admired EBJ said North Texans certainly benefitted from her decades of public service.

State Senator Royce West, D-Dallas, once described her as a fixture of North Texas politics. “You name it, Eddie Bernice Johnson has quietly, quietly done the work she was elected to do. You’re looking at an institution, an icon, the matriarch of the Democratic Party here.”

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.