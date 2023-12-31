Kwanzaa festival in Killeen celebrates 10 years

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - On Saturday, on the fifth day of Kwanzaa, Songhai Bamboo Roots Association is commemorating 10 years of putting on its Kwanzaa celebration.

But this year, youth like Xylia and Abrianna Golden, are taking charge. The two of them are sharing their culture through playing drums for the audience.

”So when we’re drumming we’re actually having fun up there,” Xylia said.

Ja’Nay Ratcliff, 10, served as the MC for the program held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

”Kwanzaa was the first harvest, so it’s kind of like Thanksgiving, just getting together with family and friends and having a feast,” Ratcliff said.

A trio of teens presented the lessons they learned from reading the book “The Destruction of Black Civilization” by Chancellor Williams.

”We read books and give them a lot of information and insight about our history,” Donte Jennings said. “We talk about our Black civilization and everything we did and how we originated.”

These youth organizers are on a mission to teach togetherness.

”Kwanzaa means unity,” Tristan Terpeing said. “No matter whether you’re Black, white, Asian, Hispanic or anything else, you come together and you just unite with people.”

They said Kwanzaa is all about reflecting while looking forward to the new year.

”I hope they fully grasp the actual concept of Kwanzaa and use those principles moving forward in their lives and better themselves,” Xylia said.

