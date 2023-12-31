Luka Doncic returns to score 39 points in Mavericks' 132-122 victory over Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 25 of his 39 points in the second half in his return to the lineup and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 132-122 on Saturday night.

Doncic added 10 assists and eight rebounds after sitting out Thursday night at Minnesota because of soreness in his left quadriceps.

Dante Exum scored 19 points to help Dallas improve to 19-14. Josh Green had a season-high 18 and Dereck Lively II added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

“It was a great team win,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “It's hard to win in this building. ... Great group win, defensively and the offensively.”

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 25 points and seven assists. Chris Paul had a season-high 24 points and became the 37th player in NBA history to surpass 22,000 career points. The Warriors have lost three straight to fall to 15-17.

“We haven’t found that grit that every good team needs where you pull together and you just play for the group,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “We’re not there yet. And that’s a problem. We’ve got great guys. I love every one of them. But until this team really connect in a way that is solely dedicated to winning each and every game, then we’re going to be stuck in this place.”

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a career-high 17 points for Golden State. Jonathan Kuminga had 16 and nine rebounds for his 12th straight game with at least 10 points.

Dallas used a 13-0 run early in the second quarter to open a 49-33 lead. Golden State responded with a 12-0 spurt to get within four.

Doncic scored 14 points in the third quarter to help the Mavericks open a 101-89 lead.

Curry and Paul hit consecutive 3-pointers to cut it to 119-114 with 2:47 remaining.

“They make their runs, we make our runs,” Green said. “Our goal is to make sure that we’re able to limit them. ... They’re an amazing team, great coach, so we knew it was going to come (down to) us being able to do the little things to close out of the situation.”

The Mavericks shot 55.7% and the Warriors 45.6%.

“The defense struggled all night,” Kerr said. “I mean, they scored 132 points and we just couldn’t stop them. Offensively, we were fine. You score 122, that should be enough.”

Dallas guard Seth Curry sat out because of an illness, while Kyrie Irving was out for the 12th straight game with a right heel contusion.

Warriors guard Gary Payton II returned after missing 13 games because of a strained right calf. He had two points in nine minutes.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At Utah on Monday night.

Warriors: Host Orlando on Tuesday night.

