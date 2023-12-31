Advertise
Relive the Best Central Texas Sports Moments of 2023

By Chad Vautherine
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are the top 10 Central Texas Sports moments of 2023! Did we get it right?

10. Hailey Cowan makes UFC debut in Las Vegas

9. Lorena football snaps Franklin’s 39-game winning streak

8. Baylor softball upsets No. 1 Oklahoma

7. Scott Drew inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame

6. Midway All Stars head back to the softball Little League World Series

5. Baylor football complete 28-point comeback over UCF

4. Quentin Johnston gets taken by the Chargers, 21st overall in the NFL Draft

3. Abbott wins 1A State Championship (baseball)

2. La Vega girls win 4A State Title (basketball)

1. China Spring, “Cardiac Cougs,” win 4A State Title game in 12 innings (baseball)

