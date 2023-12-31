St. Matthews Catholic Church in Rogers holds breakfast fundraiser for woman killed in house explosion on Christmas Eve

ROGERS, Texas (KWTX) -The central Texas community continues to show support for the Carrillo family after a fatal home explosion in rogers claimed the life of Manuela Carrillo on Christmas eve.

The members of the St. Matthews catholic church are busy this morning as they prepare breakfast and set up their church hall to raise money for the Carrillo family.

Church volunteers prepped both American and Hispanic foods for visitors who came to support the family.

Volunteers met at 6 a.m. to make menudo, gorditas, tacos pastor, and other breakfast plates.

Ibeth Arzola, who was in charge of the fundraising event, says that raising money to help the Carrillos is the least they could do.

“Her and her family they gave so much, they give so much to St. Matthews, and we couldn’t do any less we have to come out and support.”

Breakfast was served at 8 a.m. and nearly a hundred people came to show their support and grieve Manuela.

Gennie Tepera, a friend of Manuela for 20 years, says “she was loved by so many because she was so friendly so helpful, and she had many friends that she would take to different events and bring to church.”

The crowd present shows how much Manuela was loved and Arzola says that whenever anything happens in Rogers, the community is there to help.

“This is Rogers we stick together, when families are in need we stick together. It’s the love that Manuela and her family share with everyone else and that’s what’s bringing us together. That’s who she was and if she was here today, she would be in the kitchen somewhere helping.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.