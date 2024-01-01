Advertise
Family of 5-year-old Temple boy looking for cure for his condition that causes seizures

By Alex Fulton
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Kelley, 5, recently had four seizures in just two days and doctors are still searching for a cure that works for him to treat his Chiari Malformation.

”The Chiari Malformation is where his brain sits too low in his skull and it puts pressure on his spinal cord,” Michael’s mother Sherry Kelley said.

Sherry said this brain condition causes seizures. In the past few weeks he’s gone from having absence seizures to convulsive seizures.

”His right leg will twitch and convulse,” Sherry said. “They’re more violent than what we were seeing before.”

During all of this family friend Melissa Baddock set up a GoFundMe to help pay for their medical bills.

”As a parent it just breaks your heart when you hear about something happening to a child,” Baddock said. “An adult is one thing, but a child just breaks your heart.”

Now Baddock and some friends are planning a benefit event where they’ll sell barbecue plates and auction off different items.

”This isn’t going to be a condition that’s going to be fixed in a month or two months,” Baddock said. “They’re going to be dealing with these medical bills for a long, long time.”

It’s a waiting game for the Kelley family as Michael’s doctors continue to try and find the right medicines that work for him.

”Everybody’s brain works so differently,” Sherry said. “What could work for one person could be different for the next person.”

The Kelleys are longing for Michael from before his December diagnosis.

”We see spurts of our Michael, but it’s not the same,” Michael’s father Chris Kelley said. “We want our kid back.”

The benefit organizers aim to host their event sometime in April or May at the VFW Post in Belton. In the meantime they are looking for people to donate auction and food items. Message Baddock on her Facebook account for more specifics.

