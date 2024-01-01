Advertise
Gender-neutral toy aisles are now the law in California

The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) – Ringing in the new year means new state laws across the country.

One new law in California now requires major retailers to have gender-neutral toy aisles.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the legislation into law in 2021, and it went into effect on Monday.

The new law applies to retailers with physical stores in California that sell childcare items or toys. Retailers subject to the law must also have at least 500 employees.

The law requires those stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.

Stores that don’t comply with the law could face a $250 fine for the first violation and up to $500 for any subsequent violations.

