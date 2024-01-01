Much Cooler Start to 2024

We are ringing in the new year with some cooler temperatures, thanks to a New Years Eve evening cold front. Compared to the 70s that we saw Sunday, it will be significantly colder this afternoon. Highs today will only make it into the low-to-mid 50s. We stay in the cooler 50s throughout the first workweek of 2024.

We also have two good rounds of rain chances moving into Central Texas during the first week of the new year. The rain producing weather systems will arrive on Tuesday and Friday. Combined it looks like these two systems could bring much of Central Texas around 1″ of rain!

