Woodway police arrest man accused of online solicitation of a minor, possession of child pornography

Zackary Martin
Zackary Martin(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers on Dec. 29 arrested Zackary Martin, 19, who according to online jail records, is charged with possession and promotion of child pornography, and online solicitation of a minor.

The investigation that led to Martin’s arrested started when the Woodway Public Safety Department received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Police were alerted about the alleged uploading of child pornography to a web-based storage platform.

Police said a forensic examination of Martin’s electronic devices led to the discovery of multiple files of child pornography, and messages attempting to communicate in a sexually explicit manner with a minor.

Martin is being held at the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $135,000.

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.

