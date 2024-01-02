Advertise
Affidavit: Mother of girl sexually assaulted by older relative asked victim not to report abuse

By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco plumbing company employee remains jailed after his arrest over the weekend on charges he sexually assaulted a family member multiple times beginning when she was 12.

Payton Kinser, 20, was indicted in December on four first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The indictment against him was sealed until Tuesday because he had not been arrested on those charges until Friday.

According to court records, a family member of Kinser’s told a school counselor in January 2022 that Kinser had sexually assaulted her on several occasions starting when she was 12.

The girl’s mother saw a text message on the girl’s phone that indicated the girl had performed a sex act on Kinser, records show. However, the mother told the girl not to report the abuse because she “didn’t want to ruin his military career,” according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by Hewitt police.

The girl told her mother about other incidents of abuse in early January 2022, reports state.

At the time of the girl’s report, Kinser was home on leave from the Marine Corps. The girl told her counselor that the last time Kinser assaulted her was just before he left for boot camp in late 2021. The girl reported that Kinser used forced against her “several times by holding her down by her head and her body,” the affidavit alleges.

Hewitt investigators obtained a search warrant to review Snapchat communications between Kinser and the girl.

The girl told counselors that Kinser, via Snapchat, requested sexual favors in exchange for him taking her out to eat and for not telling her mother about her “vaping,” records show.

Kinser remains jailed under a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.

