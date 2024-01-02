Baylor basketball fans who have cheered on the bears for decades excited for first game in new arena

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor basketball fans, who have cheered on the Bears for decades, are eager to yell Sic ‘em Bears’ in the stands at Tuesday night’s first game at the new Foster Pavilion.

The first game at the Foster reminds Baylor alumni Wes Bailey about his first game-day experience at the Ferrell Center when it opened in 1988.

“I’ve been a ticket holder and attended Baylor home basketball games for probably 55 years, and we were season ticket holders from the get go when the Ferrell Center was constructed,” Bailey said.

Green and gold runs through generations of the Bailey family as he said his grandparent and parents went to Baylor, Bailey met his wife there and his kids graduated from the university. Now, Bailey’s love of cheering on the Bears is a routine family event as he and his grandkids hold up signs in the stands at basketball games.

“We kind of bleed green and gold,” Bailey said. “We love Baylor, and so we’re big sports fans. My wife may be even bigger than me, if you can believe that.”

He said he enjoyed attending games with his family at the Ferrell Center, and he liked how big the arena was, but he is looking forward to watching games at the new basketball arena.

“The new Foster Pavilion is more of a basketball arena as far as the auditorium looks and everything,” he said. “It will have a more basketball look to it, which I think is really a positive for the future and attracting the athletes that Scott [Drew] is used to surrounding himself with.”

Bailey also said he is excited about the layout of the Foster, including how the stands are more vertical and appear to be closer to the action of the game.

“I think the Foster Pavilion provides a new game day experience that’s going to be bring the fans closer to the court,” he said.

Bailey is looking forward to sitting in the second row behind the students.

“I think putting the students closer to the court...is going to really energize the auditorium, energize the team,” he said.

Dedicated Baylor fan Chris Fuentes, who has attended every home Baylor men’s basketball game for 25 years, will also be cheering on the Bears in the stands of the Foster Pavilion at Tuesday’s game.

“I have my sleeves, my towel, my jersey that I wear every game, jump around,” he said. “It’ll be a little bit different because I won’t have an aisle seat, but I’m looking forward to just the atmosphere,” he said. “It’s going to be the shiny new screens and the students close to the floor and the steeper seats, so, when I stand, hopefully I won’t be bothering the people behind me.”

Fuentes’ love for Baylor basketball began when he was eight years old.

“My grandmother worked in admissions back in the day...and you could get free tickets,” he said. “I just became hooked and been going to every game, actually, since 1999 at home.”

Over the years, he has met players and staff, and, now, he shares the experience with his kids.

“I was able to just kind of get connected with the program and able to meet some of the players and coaches, and so it just became something that I liked to do,” Fuentes said. “My kids started coming with me, so it was a big deal for our family, too.”

He said he has enjoyed the atmosphere of the Ferrell, especially his seats and being able to run up and down the stairs to hype of the crowd, but, now, he is excited for the new experience that the Foster Pavilion will create for the players and fans.

“It’s always good to have shiny and new, Fuentes said. “Looking forward to that and hopefully getting the students closer to the action and having that loudness advantage which we have not had for some of our games.”

Foster Pavilion has about 3,000 fewer seats than the Ferrell Center does, but Fuentes hopes that will create an advantage for the team.

“The lower attendance hopefully will keep some of the visitors away,” he said.

He said, even though his tickets are not as close to the floor as they were at the Ferrell, he is excited to at least feel close to the action.

“In the new Foster, you’re going to be right on top of the action,” he said. “It’s going to be something where everybody’s close to the floor. Even though I’m not as close, we’ll still have a chance to create that home court advantage, which we need for sure.”

Bailey and Fuentes are two of thousands of dedicated fans that will pack the new arena Tuesday night.

Bailey hopes to continue making memories at games with his family at the Foster, and Fuentes hopes to attend 25 more years of Baylor basketball games there.

More than Baylor fans will be able to experience and enjoy the new arena. The City of Waco providing significant funding to construction of the Foster Pavilion and has a contract with the university to be able to host some events there. The city has not shared if any events have been scheduled at this time.

