Bellmead man with pending charges in sexual assault of girl, 12, arrested again after second girl accuses him of rape

Nathaniel Aidan Knipe
Nathaniel Aidan Knipe(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man with pending child molestation charges was arrested again on New Year’s Day on charges he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

Nathaniel Aidan Knipe, 20, was indicted last month under seal on a second-degree felony sexual assault of a child charge. The indictment, returned Dec. 9, was sealed because Knipe had not been arrested on the charge prior to Monday because the case was sent to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office for screening.

According to arrest records, the 15-year-old girl reported that Knipe, an Amazon employee, took her to his home in the 1700 block of Cole Road in Bellmead in March 2021 and sexually assaulted her on a mattress on the floor.

She told officials she resisted and tried to push Knipe off of her, but he told her to shut up and cut her thigh with a knife, reports state.

Court records show Knipe also was indicted in a two-count indictment in February 2023 and charged with attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact, both second-degree felonies.

Authorities say Knipe tried to sexually assault a 12-year-old girl in his car while groping her and forcing her to touch him in February 2021.

Those charges remain pending against Knipe, who posted bond on the first charges but remains jailed under $20,000 bond on the charge for which he was arrested Monday.

