Couple of dry days

As the night progresses, showers and thunderstorms will fade away, making way for patchy fog to develop. Wednesday morning’s commute might be a bit foggy, but it should clear up by late morning. The day will stay mostly cloudy, limiting temperatures to the low to mid-50s, but there could be a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon. A couple of nice and quiet days expected ahead of our next rainmaker Friday. The weather pattern, overall, stays active so keep up to date on the forecast with several rain chances in the forecast.

Looking ahead to next week -- a stronger weather system is expected to roll in from the Four Corners region on Sunday night, spreading rain across the region on Monday. There’s potential for higher thunderstorm activity, and the possibility of severe weather is something to keep an eye on. A cold front will tag along, bringing colder and drier conditions for the middle of next week.

Wednesday warms up to the low-to-mid 50s with lingering clouds. Wednesday night into Thursday, temperatures drop, potentially leading to some frost Thursday morning. Fear not, sunshine and south winds will boost us back to the mid-to-upper 50s on Thursday afternoon. Hold on tight because another round of rain is on the horizon for Friday with a cold front. This time, rain kicks in after midnight Thursday and sticks around through the morning and midday. No major temperature swings, though.

Over the weekend, morning lows stay above freezing, ranging from the 30s to low 40s, but afternoons warm up to the mid-to-upper 50s on Saturday and even touch the low 60s on Sunday. Monday adds a chance of rain and possibly thunderstorms, but severe storms seem unlikely. Expect highs in the mid-to-upper 60s before another cold front drops us back to the 50s with at least one chilly morning next week. Stay weather-wise!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.