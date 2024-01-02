DO NOT forget your umbrella today

If you leave the umbrella in your car, in your house, or somewhere not on your person, today won’t be a pleasant day for you! While the morning starts out dry and cold, the afternoon will be warmer and much rainier! Despite the cold morning with temperatures near and below freezing, we will thankfully warm up above freezing before rain pushes in so there’s NO threat for snow or icy roadways! Today’s morning lows in the upper 20s and low-to-mid 30s will warm into the 40s and 50s around lunchtime today. Today’s warmest temperatures, peaking in the mid-50s, will be found east of I-35 while midday high west of I-35 could potentially only see high temperatures capped in the low-to-mid 40s thanks to a big wave of rain pushing in after lunch time. Rain is expected to traverse the area during the afternoon and evening hours with the most widespread and heaviest rain likely falling from roughly 3 PM to 8 PM. Steady rain with a few occasional downpours and even a few rumbles of thunder are expected. While there is no severe weather in the forecast, any rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours could potentially contain some very small hail likely no larger than pea-size. When rain comes to a close after midnight, we’ll likely be tallying between a half-inch and inch of rain.

Even with the widespread rain in the forecast today, overnight lows into Wednesday morning will stay well-above freezing so there is no threat for icing on the roadways. Morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s will warm up likely only into the low-to-mid 50s Wednesday afternoon thanks to mostly cloudy skies through most of the day. As mostly cloudy skies dissipate overnight Wednesday into Thursday, we’re expecting temperatures to tumble into the low-to-mid 30s with relatively calm winds potentially allowing for frost to form Thursday morning. Sunshine and south winds Thursday afternoon will warm us back to near average in the mid-to-upper 50s. Another cold front pushes through Friday and brings us another 70% chance of rain. Unlike today, rain chances are expected to start after midnight early Friday and last through the morning and midday hours before departing in the afternoon. Since Friday’s cold front arrives from the Pacific, we’re not expecting a big change in our temperatures. Morning lows this weekend should stay above freezing in the 30s and low 40s, but afternoon highs will actually warm up into the mid-to-upper 50s Saturday and into the low 60s Sunday. Highs rebound into the mid-to-upper 60s next Monday ahead of yet another cold front pushing through. Rain chances Monday are near 50% for now and the warmer temperatures could allow for a few thunderstorms to form, but severe storms look unlikely for now. Monday’s cold front should bring a notable temperature change as highs dip back into the 50s with at least one sub-freezing morning next week.

