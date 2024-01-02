Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Long-time Killeen football coach hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest

On Dec. 28 coach was driving himself and his daughter on I-14 near Copperas Cove when all of a...
On Dec. 28 coach was driving himself and his daughter on I-14 near Copperas Cove when all of a sudden he went into cardiac arrest.(Courtesy)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Beloved Killeen High School football coach Greg Russell is facing his toughest opponent yet. The coach, with 29 years experience at Killeen ISD, is in the hospital with a brain injury.

It could potentially be a very long road ahead for the long-time coach.

On Monday he was transported to Seton Medical Center in Round Rock to get some tests that will reveal the extent of his injury.

On Dec. 28 coach was driving himself and his daughter on I-14 near Copperas Cove when all of a sudden he went into cardiac arrest.

”We as the coach’s family and this community are just so proud of my daughter,” coach Russell’s wife, Veronica Russell, said. “If she hadn’t been there we probably would’ve been having a different conversation.”

The truck ended up veering off the road and got stuck in a ditch.

”It was just through the grace of God that he pulled the truck over,” Veronica said.

Right now coach remains in the ICU on a ventilator.

”Coaching for him wasn’t about the title or receiving any type of honor,” Veronica said. “Coaching for him was from the heart.”

Coach Russell’s former football player, Timothy Twilley, said he’s known for the love he shows the entire team.

”There’s not another person that has changed as many lives as he has,” Twilley said.

Veronica added that it’s a love that extends off the football field.

”I can remember him saying, ‘hey babe, I want to put some money in a student’s lunch account just so he can have a meal,’” Veronica said.

The Russell family is now asking for others to open up their hearts and pray for a speedy recovery.

”Just prayers for a miracle,” Veronica said. “We want him back in Roo Nation. I know he wants to be back in Roo Nation and Killeen High School.”

Veronica has set up a GoFundMe to help cover their medical expenses. In just two days the Russell family has already raised more than $13,000, however, they’re still short of their goal to raise $20,000.

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Waco police arrested Nichole Ann Green, 24, on Dec. 26 and charged her with murder and...
Waco woman charged with murder after autopsy determines baby died due to toxic effects of meth
Early morning crash in Temple leaves one dead
Temple Police identify victim in fatal car crash
David Hill
Felon charged after pointing gun at child, family while driving on I-35: affidavit
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend

Latest News

Zackary Martin
Woodway police arrest man accused of online solicitation of a minor, possession of child pornography
KWTX News 10 at 10P
St. Matthews Catholic Church in Rogers holds breakfast fundraiser for woman killed in house explosion on Christmas Eve
KWTX News 10 at 10P
Family of 5-year-old Temple boy looking for cure for his condition that causes seizures
FastCast
Brady's Monday FastCast