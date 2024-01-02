Long-time Killeen football coach hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Beloved Killeen High School football coach Greg Russell is facing his toughest opponent yet. The coach, with 29 years experience at Killeen ISD, is in the hospital with a brain injury.

It could potentially be a very long road ahead for the long-time coach.

On Monday he was transported to Seton Medical Center in Round Rock to get some tests that will reveal the extent of his injury.

On Dec. 28 coach was driving himself and his daughter on I-14 near Copperas Cove when all of a sudden he went into cardiac arrest.

”We as the coach’s family and this community are just so proud of my daughter,” coach Russell’s wife, Veronica Russell, said. “If she hadn’t been there we probably would’ve been having a different conversation.”

The truck ended up veering off the road and got stuck in a ditch.

”It was just through the grace of God that he pulled the truck over,” Veronica said.

Right now coach remains in the ICU on a ventilator.

”Coaching for him wasn’t about the title or receiving any type of honor,” Veronica said. “Coaching for him was from the heart.”

Coach Russell’s former football player, Timothy Twilley, said he’s known for the love he shows the entire team.

”There’s not another person that has changed as many lives as he has,” Twilley said.

Veronica added that it’s a love that extends off the football field.

”I can remember him saying, ‘hey babe, I want to put some money in a student’s lunch account just so he can have a meal,’” Veronica said.

The Russell family is now asking for others to open up their hearts and pray for a speedy recovery.

”Just prayers for a miracle,” Veronica said. “We want him back in Roo Nation. I know he wants to be back in Roo Nation and Killeen High School.”

Veronica has set up a GoFundMe to help cover their medical expenses. In just two days the Russell family has already raised more than $13,000, however, they’re still short of their goal to raise $20,000.

