Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Washington defeats Texas in Sugar Bowl, will play Michigan for national title

Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Shehan Jeyarajah
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (CBS Sports) - No. 2 Washington survived a dramatic comeback attempt by Texas to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship for the first time in program history. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. put together one of the finest performances in CFP history, throwing for 430 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Texas’ Quinn Ewers and cement himself in the history books.

The Huskies had an opportunity to ice the game, but an injury to running back Dillon Johnson stopped the clock as Washington faced fourth down late in the fourth quarter. After the Longhorns received the punt, Ewers connected with wide receiver Jordan Whittington on a couple of occasions to set up a dramatic final sequence in the red zone. The Longhorns star QB let one rip into the end zone with 1 second remaining, but it fell out of the corner as Washington began its celebration.

Penix completed at least three passes to six different receivers and contributed to 100-yard performances by both Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk. He also unleashed his legs, adding 31 yards rushing in the win. Washington jumped out to a 7-0 lead after its first drive of the game and never trailed. Much of the second half was spent up by multiple scores before Texas used a late surge from Ewers to pull back.

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch against Washington cornerback...
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch against Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson (25) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)

Ewers got off to a slow start, completing just 10 of his first 20 passes for 102 yards. After suffering a brutal hit from Washington edge rusher Bralen Trice, Ewers came to life, throwing for 216 yards in the final period alone. Ultimately, it was not enough to overcome the Washington lead. Ewers threw for 318 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Only nine completions were to wide receivers prior to the final drive.

  • Penix’s 430 yards passing ranks as the fourth-best performance in CFP history, trailing only Alabama’s Mac Jones in 2020 and a pair of Joe Burrow performances for LSU in 2019. Both Jones and Burrow went on to win the national title.
  • Texas running backs C.J. Baxter and Jaydon Blue combined to average 6.8 yards per carry but received the ball only 16 combined times. Texas threw the ball 35 times on 63 plays.
  • Washington running back Dillon Johnson aggravated his foot injury during the game but did not miss snaps. While his 49 yards on 21 carries did not stand out, his physical running helped convert multiple key drives. He was carted off the field postgame.
  • Five different Washington pass-catchers cleared 48 yards receiving, while Polk and Odunze combined for 247 yards.
  • Washington is the first Pac-12 team to win a College Football Playoff Game since 2014 (Oregon).

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Waco police arrested Nichole Ann Green, 24, on Dec. 26 and charged her with murder and...
Waco woman charged with murder after autopsy determines baby died due to toxic effects of meth
Early morning crash in Temple leaves one dead
Temple Police identify victim in fatal car crash
David Hill
Felon charged after pointing gun at child, family while driving on I-35: affidavit
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend

Latest News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh holds the winner's trophy next to quarterback J.J. McCarthy...
Michigan beats Alabama 27-20 in overtime on Blake Corum’s TD run to reach national title game
China Spring celebrates their baseball state championship, winning the title game in 12 innings.
Relive the Best Central Texas Sports Moments of 2023
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 1993, file photo, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson, right, and...
Cowboys to induct Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson into Ring of Honor
Jordan Mitchell
Lorena freshman earns statewide recognition