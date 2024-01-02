Wet & chilly Tuesday ☔

We have a parade of systems in our forecast that will give us a few rounds of rain to look forward to -- the first of which looks to arrive tomorrow. We go to bed tonight with quiet, cold, & dry weather but some high clouds stream in. The clouds slow the temperature drop tonight for some with a temperature gradient expected across the area... colder north with lows in the upper 20s/low 30s and warmer south with lows in the upper 30s/low 40s.

Tomorrow, looks wet and chilly. Temperature-wise we look to hover in the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the day. Rain starts to increase from west to east and becomes widespread. More areas will see rain than won’t with this system. Severe weather is not expected for Tuesday. The best timeframe for the rain will be around noon to midnight tomorrow. Then, the showers will quickly exit off to the west but the clouds stick around for Wednesday. Wednesday is cloudy but dry and slightly warmer with highs in the mid 50s. Thursday is another dry day with some sun returning and that helps to warm us up a few degrees more. Then our next rain chance moves in for Friday.

We have another quick shot for some rain on Friday. Rain totals for the week between the two systems (Tuesday and Friday) look to be between .5″ and 1.5″ areawide with the highest totals east. Another, more potent, system looks to come early next week. We’ve got several rounds of rain over the next 10 days, but at least the weekend looks nice. We should be between rain-makers with a nice, first weekend of 2024 on tap. Cooler on Saturday with highs in the 50s but highs in the low to mid 60s return Sunday. That said, keep those umbrellas around with this active weather pattern....

