2024 starting out soggy, thankfully!

After a half-inch to inch-plus of rain graced the Central Texas landscape Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night, we’re already gearing up for our next round of rain arriving Thursday night with a second storm system pushing through on Monday. Although Thursday night and Monday are the next best chances of rain, we’re still seeing drippy conditions this morning with lingering mist and drizzle hanging around behind yesterday’s storm system. Mist and drizzle will be the name of the game for the next few hours, likely dissipating by mid-morning, but sunshine stays in short supply. We’re expecting morning temperatures in the low-40s to warm only into the low-50s with a few peeks of sunshine here and there this afternoon. Unlike this morning, Thursday morning won’t feature mist and drizzle but will feature areas of potentially thick fog. Thursday’s best fog changes will be near and especially west of I-35 which is where mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout most of the day. The return of at least some afternoon sunshine Thursday near and east of I-35 will push temperatures into the mid-to-upper 50s, but highs in the 40s are possible west of I-35 as clouds stay mostly locked in. Thursday itself will be a dry day, but a quick-moving storm system arriving Thursday night, likely after 8 PM, will rake across the area through Friday morning. A few rumbles of thunder will be joined by scattered rain with a few downpours mixed in too. The quicker movement of Thursday night’s storm system should only allow for a quarter-inch to half-inch of rain to fall.

Rain should clear the area by midday Friday with at least some partial sunshine returning! Despite a cold front zipping through the area Friday, the return of sunshine and westerly winds will prevent the cold air from taking hold and we’ll likely warm up to near (or even slightly above) 60°. Occasional cloudiness Saturday will allow morning lows in the mid-to-upper 30s to warm into the mid-to-upper 50s Saturday afternoon, but the return of strong south winds Sunday will boost highs from the mid-30s in the morning into the low-to-mid 60s late-day. Sunday’s gusty south winds are all in advance of what’ll likely be a pretty powerful and large storm system blowing through the Southern Plains Monday. Monday’s storm system brings us gusty south winds ahead of the likely daytime cold front which should warm highs into at least the mid-60s, but some upper 60s and low 70s could be possible east of I-35 where there’s a chance for strong storms to form. The best severe weather chances Monday will likely stretch from the Brazos Valley through the Central Gulf Coast, but it’s close enough to our area to warrant at least one watchful eye on. The severe weather chances Monday could go up as next week draws nearer, but the snow that could fall in Oklahoma and Texas’ Panhandle likely won’t come anywhere close to our area.

