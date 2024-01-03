Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

After severe abuse and then nearly 500 days in a shelter, a dog finally found his forever home

Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal...
Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal shelter.(Best Friends Animal Society)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (Gray News) - A dog in Arkansas finally found his forever home after being severely abused and then spending nearly 500 days in an animal shelter in Arkansas.

Back in 2022, Neo was removed from his original home when police received tips that he was being “badly abused.”

Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal...
Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal shelter.(Best Friends Animal Society)

Neo then spent more than 400 days in a shelter waiting for his case to be taken up by the court. When animals are taken to shelters on cruelty cases, they are considered evidence and cannot leave, according to Ali Paepke, lifesaving programs manager at Best Friends Animal Society.

When Neo arrived at the shelter, he was “injured, fearful and understandably defensive” but the staff showered him with “love and attention throughout his stay,” according to Best Friends Animal Society.

The shelter finally got approval to release Neo in July and the shelter director reached out to Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal...
Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal shelter.(Best Friends Animal Society)

On Neo’s 468th day at the shelter, he went to the Pet Resource Center. He spent time with a foster family and finally in August, found his forever family who were understanding of his traumatic past and happy to work with his needs.

Neo’s original shelter made him a card that was signed by the staff and hung on his kennel throughout his stay. He got to take the card with him to his new home.

Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal...
Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal shelter. His shelter made a card for him that he got to take with him when he was adopted.(Best Friends Animal Society)

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Early morning crash in Temple leaves one dead
Temple Police identify victim in fatal car crash
Kevin Reese
Police: Waco man strangled woman over Christmas, callously bragged about deadly attack in Facebook post
Waco police arrested Nichole Ann Green, 24, on Dec. 26 and charged her with murder and...
Waco woman charged with murder after autopsy determines baby died due to toxic effects of meth
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend

Latest News

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass for a first down against the...
Firefighters battling large fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill
The killing of Saleh Arouri, the most senior Hamas member slain since the war in Gaza erupted...
Israel’s Mossad chief vows to hunt down Hamas members a day after senior figure killed in strike
Scams targeting young adults
Expert advice for young adults to protect themselves from scams
Expert advice for young adults to protect themselves from scams
Colorado police detained an alleged burglar after they caught him trying to catch an Uber away...
Burglar busted while trying to use Uber as getaway vehicle, police say