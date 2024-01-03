Aggie women to open spring tennis season ranked No. 2 by ITA
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The first ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings were released Wednesday and Mark Weaver and his Aggies will open the spring schedule ranked number 2 in the country.
North Carolina is ranked number one. The Tar Heels were one of only 3 teams to beat the Aggies last season.
The Maroon and White will step back on the court next weekend out in San Diego for a dual match involving the Torero and 4th ranked Stanford who ended the Aggies season a year ago in the 4th round of the NCAA Tournament.
Their home opener will be January 20th against Harvard. First serve will be at noon.
The Aggie women were 30-3 last season.
