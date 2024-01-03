A&M women's basketball opens SEC play after strong non-conference play

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball opens up conference play on Thursday when they hit the road for Athens to take on Georgia.

After the non-conference portion of the schedule, the Aggies only have one loss and are 12-1 so far this season.

The Aggies lone loss came on the road at Purdue in the middle of November... since then they’ve won 10 straight all by double digits.

Head Coach Joni Taylor said one of the goals for the team this season is to find ways to win on the road.

Despite the Purdue loss, the Maroon and White won an invitational in California and beat Wake Forest on the road in non-conference play.

“Purdue had a great crowd,” Head Coach Joni Taylor said. “Georgia is going to be very similar. What makes it different is it’s the start of conference play. It’s the first game and every single one of them we play is going to be extremely difficult to win. I think what we’ve learned is it’s important to get off to a good start. We’ve learned how to drown out the crowd noise and to play together.”

The Aggies beat Georgia last year in Joni’s first SEC win at A&M.

Tip-off is Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on the SEC Network plus.

