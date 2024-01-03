Baylor fans steps foot into the over $200 million Foster Pavilion Arena for season opener

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One by one, Baylor fans caught shuttles to experience the first Baylor basketball game at the new Foster Pavilion Arena.

Baylor Alum, Kevin Kleist, said he attended Baylor’s football and basketball games since he graduated in 2001.

He said the new arena provides a great experience and he will take in this moment for many years to come.

“I was here when we opened McLane. Now I’m here when we opened the Foster. It’s beautiful. It’s amazing to see. The atmosphere is great. What they’ve done to the arena here looks amazing,” said Kleist.

The more than $200 million arena has state-of-the-art equipment and a 7,000 seat capacity that lets fans get closer to the action courtside.

David Myers said he grew up watching games at the Ferrell Center and noticed the Foster Pavilion has more to offer.

“I think the crowd engagement is going to be a bigger deal. I love the previous facility, but you felt kind of far away. You can just feel the excitement today, so I think that’s going to help the team a lot,” said Myers.

Myers and his son Noah decided to wear construction costumes to the season opener.

He said it represents the hard work crews put in to build the arena, and the hard work players will show on the court.

“It will just get better and better from here. And just the fact that this team is such a hard-working team, we decided to wear the outfits to show that’s the kind of mentality to have. Every day you put your hat on to go to work, and that’s what they’re going to do every day,” said Myers.

Even though the facility isn’t completely finished, Tim Twaddell describes it as mind blowing and adds that the arena exceeded his expectations.

“I cannot wait to see what it’s going to be like next season when they got everything done. It’s way more finished than I thought it would be, it’s incredible. I’ve been to a lot of basketball games, and I’ve never seen a place like this,” said Twaddell.

Some celebrities were in attendance, including Bill Gates and Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.