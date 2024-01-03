Advertise
Chalk Bluff family of five escapes late-night house fire thanks to smoke detectors, response leaves one firefighter injured

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHALK BLUFF, Texas (KWTX) - A Chalk Bluff family of five is displaced after a late-night house fire Tuesday deemed their home a total loss, according to Elm Mott Fire Department.

Elm Mott Fire responded to reports of a house fire on Judy Dr. in Chalk Bluff around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Elm Mott Fire Chief Chris Pechacek said the fire started in a wall and most likely spread to the attic.

Authorities say the house is a complete loss. The family of five and their nine dogs were able to make it out of the home safely because smoke detectors alerted them.

One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital. He has been treated and released as of Wednesday morning.

The family is now displaced but staying with relatives at this time.

Five departments responded to the call and two dozen firefighters were there to extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story.

