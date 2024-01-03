City of Waco, Baylor partner to offer free shuttles to Foster Pavilion

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Before stepping foot inside the brand-new foster pavilion, Baylor fans will have to find a way to get there.

On opening day many fans, like David Balch, utilized a free shuttle bus service offered through a partnership between the City of Waco and Baylor.

”It’s easy to just find a spot downtown then just hop on the bus,” Balch said.

Buses pickup in Heritage Square near the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and start the route at least two hours before tip-off. The routes pickup from the Foster Pavilion up until an hour after the game.

Charles Parham, director of the Waco Transit System, recommends parking in the Heritage Square parking lot or any of the 9 other parking lots downtown and getting on one of the buses.

”Because it’s the first game, get downtown early,” Parham said. “There are plenty of places that are within 20 minutes of the pavilion that offer free parking.”

The parking garage at the Foster Pavilion is still under construction and the only other parking there remains reserved for Bear Foundation members.

”Once that’s complete we will still be offering shuttle service from Heritage Square and the Foster Pavilion,” Parham said.

Limited parking means big business for Lane Murphy who’s turning his vacant lot into reserved game day parking.

”I love the way that I’m seeing the city and Baylor work together maybe more closely than they have in the past,” Murphy said. “It’s been good for years, but this was a significant thing to finish in a tight deadline.”

Everything raised will fund efforts to restore the historic St. James Methodist Episcopal Church, which served Waco’s Black community for a century.

”What we’re working on is a restaurant in the fellowship downstairs and the sanctuary will be preserved for concerts and maybe weddings,” Murphy said

.Murphy is sold out of parking for all of the men’s basketball games this season. However, there are still a few spots left for the women’s games. Anyone interested can message 2nd and Clay on Facebook.

