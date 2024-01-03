Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Fire destroys Rogers family home just days after a nearby home explosion

In just one week, from Christmas Eve to New Years Eve, the Rogers Volunteer Fire Department...
In just one week, from Christmas Eve to New Years Eve, the Rogers Volunteer Fire Department battled four structure fires in town.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERS, Texas (KWTX) - Only five days after an explosion at the Carrillo family home in Rogers, the Trouten mobile home caught on fire on Dec. 29.

Inside the Trouten family homes lies broken dining room chairs and mattresses that are now just frames.

“I was at a loss of words, it’s like our whole life burnt up,” Robin Trouten, homeowner, said.

Robin, her husband, their grandfather, their seven children, their pregnant niece and her 1-year-old daughter all lived in the house.

”All of the stuff I just recently got for my newborn, diapers and a bassinet, it’s gone,” niece Janie Rivera said.

Since the fire, the family has been staying in a motel and only has the clothes on their backs.

”We’ve literally burnt through everything just to stay in a motel room for the night,” Trouten said.

To top it all off, the kids are all on winter break meaning the parents can’t work as much as normal.

”We’ve tried churches, we’ve tried the United Way, Salvation Army, we’ve tried getting help from everywhere,” Trouten said.

The Troutens didn’t have home insurance either. But they created a GoFundMe to try and raise $5,000 to start over with a new home.

”We’re not asking for a lot, I don’t even like asking for things, but we have to for the kids,” Trouten said.

According to the Bell County Fire Marshal, the cause of the fire at the Trouten home has been determined to be an accidental electrical fire.

In just one week, from Christmas Eve to New Years Eve, the Rogers Volunteer Fire Department battled four structure fires, including the Troutens’, in town. Compare that to just three from the first of the year to Dec. 23.

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Kevin Reese
Police: Waco man strangled woman over Christmas, callously bragged about deadly attack in Facebook post
Early morning crash in Temple leaves one dead
Temple Police identify victim in fatal car crash
Waco police arrested Nichole Ann Green, 24, on Dec. 26 and charged her with murder and...
Waco woman charged with murder after autopsy determines baby died due to toxic effects of meth
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend

Latest News

Migrants are taken into custody by officials at the Texas-Mexico border, Wednesday, Jan. 3,...
Justice Department sues Texas over law that would let police arrest migrants who enter US illegally
KWTX@4: Van Davis shares simple ways to be awesome in 2024. - 1.3.24
KWTX@4: Van Davis shares simple ways to be awesome in 2024. - 1.3.24
The Grand Lodge of Texas at 715 Columbus Ave. in Waco.
Former grand master files defamation lawsuit against Grand Lodge of Texas, five officers
Migrant Crisis: Speaker Johnson demands hard-line policies during a border visit