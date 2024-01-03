Fire destroys Rogers family home just days after a nearby home explosion

ROGERS, Texas (KWTX) - Only five days after an explosion at the Carrillo family home in Rogers, the Trouten mobile home caught on fire on Dec. 29.

Inside the Trouten family homes lies broken dining room chairs and mattresses that are now just frames.

“I was at a loss of words, it’s like our whole life burnt up,” Robin Trouten, homeowner, said.

Robin, her husband, their grandfather, their seven children, their pregnant niece and her 1-year-old daughter all lived in the house.

”All of the stuff I just recently got for my newborn, diapers and a bassinet, it’s gone,” niece Janie Rivera said.

Since the fire, the family has been staying in a motel and only has the clothes on their backs.

”We’ve literally burnt through everything just to stay in a motel room for the night,” Trouten said.

To top it all off, the kids are all on winter break meaning the parents can’t work as much as normal.

”We’ve tried churches, we’ve tried the United Way, Salvation Army, we’ve tried getting help from everywhere,” Trouten said.

The Troutens didn’t have home insurance either. But they created a GoFundMe to try and raise $5,000 to start over with a new home.

”We’re not asking for a lot, I don’t even like asking for things, but we have to for the kids,” Trouten said.

According to the Bell County Fire Marshal, the cause of the fire at the Trouten home has been determined to be an accidental electrical fire.

In just one week, from Christmas Eve to New Years Eve, the Rogers Volunteer Fire Department battled four structure fires, including the Troutens’, in town. Compare that to just three from the first of the year to Dec. 23.

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.