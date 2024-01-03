Former grand master files defamation lawsuit against Grand Lodge of Texas, five officers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The past grand master of the Grand Lodge of Texas has filed a defamation lawsuit against the fraternal nonprofit group and five of its officers, alleging his reputation was damaged by false allegations that he stole money from the lodge and its membership.

Bradley Scott Billings is seeking up to $250,000 in his lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Waco’s 170th State District Court, against the Grand Lodge of Texas, Timothy P. Simmons, Lance Lawrence Kennedy, George Clay Smith, Howard Bart Henderson and Russell Clay Brown.

Billings, who served as grand master from January 2022 to January 2023, alleges that the manner in which theft charges were initiated against him within the lodge has denied him due process, are false and defamatory and could hurt his chances to be elected grand secretary of the Grand Lodge of Texas at its annual meeting this month.

Phone messages left Wednesday for Simmons, Kennedy, Smith and Brown were not returned. Henderson could not be reached for comment. A staff member at the Grand Lodge of Texas at 715 Columbus Ave. in Waco would not identify himself and declined comment to KWTX before hanging up the telephone.

“We are not aware of this and we have no comment and have nothing to do with any of this,” the office staff member said.

Billings’ attorney, Denny Lessman, of Waco, also did not return phone messages Wednesday.

Billings alleges in his lawsuit that he met “great resistance” from lodge members during his tenure as grand master.

“As the highest officer of the Grand Lodge of Texas who was elected by an overwhelming majority as the leader of an organization of 60,000 Texas men, the plaintiff undertook efforts to energize his constituents, raise money for the various charities supported by the Grand Lodge, and to modernize the operations and practices of the Grand Lodge,” according to the lawsuit.

“Throughout his year of presiding, the plaintiff was met with great resistance from some members (mostly older) who wanted things to stay as they had always been. The resistance included making threats to find some way to bring masonic charges against the plaintiff,” the suit alleges.

Beginning in January 2023, the suit claims the defendants began publishing statements that alleged Billings stole money from the lodge and others.

The allegations became formal when Simmons filed masonic theft charges against Billings, alleging he took money from the Grand Lodge of Texas and “numerous masons.”

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said Wednesday that no theft allegations against Billings have been received by his office.

A masonic trial was set for Jan. 6, 2024, with Brown being appointed “trial master” by Smith, the current grand master. Kennedy was appointed “prosecutor,” the lawsuit states.

Billings alleges in the suit that the charges do not meet the “certainty requirements” under Texas law and don’t sufficiently provide him notice of the allegations against him.

“Specifically, it does not notify such required information as from whom he is supposed to have stolen money, the amount of money stolen, and how the money was supposed to be appropriated,” the lawsuit alleges.

The defendants denied discovery matters to Billings, overruled his objections to procedural errors and ruled that Billings’ masonic counsel was disqualified from representing him, according to the suit.

They also denied his request to postpone the “trial,” Billings alleges.

Besides damaging his reputation and possibly costing him election as grand secretary, Billings also alleges the “allegations and potential conviction” make him ineligible for holding office and may cost him his membership as a Texas mason.

“The plaintiff is at risk of being found guilty of theft in violation of Texas law by a non-court body that does not have jurisdiction under Texas law to make such findings,” the suit claims. “The plaintiff has the risk of all the potential ramifications of being found guilty of a crime of moral turpitude and even possibly of a felony offense by a non-court body that is violating all constitutional and statutory rights that the plaintiff enjoys under Texas law.”

