‘I’m still in shock!’ Woman nearly passes out after winning lottery

A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won...
A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won $150,000 in the Dec. 16 Powerball drawing.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won $150,000 in the Dec. 16 Powerball drawing.

“I’m still in shock!” Teresa Seamon said.

She chose her numbers by using important family dates and matched four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number.

Normally, that wins $50,000, but Seamon spent an extra dollar for Power Play which tripled her prize.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 3-9-10-20-62, and the Powerball number was 25.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

