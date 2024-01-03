‘Just go for it:’ Central Texas gym shares tips to accomplish your 2024 fitness and wellness goals

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new year comes with new goals for many Central Texans, which may cause some added stress or pressure, and, if one of those goals is losing weight or working out more, The Muscle Cave Gym in Waco says it is best to get out there and go for it.

“Sometimes we baby ourselves to the point where we use that as an excuse of, ‘Oh, I’m uncomfortable. Oh, it’s going to be hard,’” Franny Cochran, owner of The Muscle Cave, said. “Once we toughen up, we find the tough things are actually the fun things, so toughen up and just get out.”

Cochran said she sees a lot of people come into the gym, expressing concerns about being judged or worrying they will feel like they are competing with others, also known as ‘gym phobia’ or ‘gymtimidation.’

“‘Gym phobia’ for a lot of people is being afraid that they’re going to be uncomfortable or it’s going to be too hard,” she said. “Once they get in, they find that the atmosphere, the people and the movements really aren’t all that bad.”

She said going to the gym may cause some soreness, but it will help your body feel better with time.

“I always encourage people, get over those preconceived notions,” Cochran said. “If you haven’t been in a space, you really don’t know what it’s like.”

She encourages people to try out many different types and styles of gyms and see what they enjoy most.

“A lot of that is really a lot of the environment that you’re in,” she said. “There are some places where it’s like, this is what you do, just go do it and have at it, but there’s a handful of places like here, where we focus on what you can do, not what you can’t do.”

If there are movements that may hurt you or you are unable to do, many gyms like The Muscle Cave will modify the workout so that you can still workout those muscles in a different way.

Another way people can overcome ‘gymtimidation’ is bringing a friend with them to workout classes or gyms.

“Nothing makes you feel more at home than your best bud,” Cochran said. “They are cracking jokes with you, so, if you feel uncomfortable, you can actually make it part of the fun.”

At The Muscle Cave, they are working to educate and activate this year.

“We have a health workshop that teaches you something about nutrition or something about health and fitness,” she said. “Then, the very next weekend, we have something where we’re going to have you do a hardcore, super awesome workout.”

She hopes people will enjoy their new trend and gain knowledge and fitness in the process.

She said people can find different types of gyms all over Central Texas--from group to individual workouts or from yoga to HIT classes.

Regardless of what your 2024 resolutions are, Cochran said, whether the goals are big or small, ‘just go for it.’

