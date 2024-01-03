McLennan County commissioners focus on four finalists for vacant County Court-at-Law No. 3 judicial appointment

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Commissioners Court narrowed the field of applicants for the County Court-at-Law No. 3 judicial appointment Thursday after interviewing nine attorneys.

After the closed-session interviews, which lasted about 25 minutes each, commissioners winnowed the field to Justin Anderson, Pat Atkins, Liz Buice and Curtis Lucas.

Other applicants included attorneys Gary Cunha, Nora Farah, Will Hutson, Gina Long and Alan Streetman.

County Administrator Dustin Chapman said commissioners and County Judge Scot Felton will reconvene Jan. 11 for a second round of interviews with the four finalists. Chapman said it’s possible commissioners could announce their selection that day or at their regular meeting on Jan. 16.

The attorneys are vying to succeed Judge Ryan Luna, who was appointed judge of 414th State District Court last month by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promoted McLennan County Court-at-Law Judge Ryan Luna to 414th State District judge on Friday to replace retired Judge Vicki Menard. (KWTX GRAPHIC)

Luna replaced Judge Vicki Menard, the county’s first female state district judge who served about 18 years before retiring last year.

“There are definitely some people here with different levels of experience,” Felton said earlier this week. “Some of them have quite a bit of experience, so a lot of it has to do with the presentation in front of the commissioners court and how we feel that they can show they make good decisions and have a certain amount of diplomacy.

County Court-at-Law No. 3 handles 20 percent of the criminal cases, primarily misdemeanors, and 80 percent of the civil cases filed at the county court-at-law level. It also handles contested probate matters assigned by Felton.

According to state election laws, precinct chairs from the local Republican and Democrat parties will convene in June to nominate candidates for the position to run in the November 2024 general election.

The person the precinct chairmen nominate might not be the same person appointed by the largely Republican commissioners court. Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia Miller is the lone Democrat on the court.

The winner of the November 2024 election will have to run again two years later when Luna’s original term expires.

