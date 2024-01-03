McLennan County commissioners set to interview attorneys vying to succeed Judge Ryan Luna

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County commissioners and County Judge Scott Felton are set Thursday to interview nine attorneys who are seeking the appointment to succeed Judge Ryan Luna as judge of County Court-at-Law No. 3.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., each attorney will be given 10 minutes to make opening remarks to the commissioners court and about 10 minutes to field questions from Felton and commissioners.

The interviews with the applicants will be conducted in closed, executive session, with an appointment possible within 10 days, Felton said.

“I don’t want to let time drive the speed of the process,” Felton said. “I really want us to take all the time we need to select the right person and any due diligence that needs to be done if we have time to do that, as well.”

Attorneys seeking the appointment include Justin Anderson, Pat Atkins, Liz Buice, Gary Cunha, Nora Farah, Will Hutson, Gina Long, Curtis Lucas and Alan Streetman. They are hoping to replace Luna, who was appointed judge of 414th State District Court last month by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Luna succeeds Judge Vicki Menard, the county’s first female state district judge who served about 18 years before retiring late last year.

“There are definitely some people here with different levels of experience. Some of them have quite a bit of experience, so a lot of it has to do with the presentation in front of the commissioners court and how we feel that they can show they make good decisions and have a certain amount of diplomacy,” Felton said.

County Court-at-Law No. 3 handles 20 percent of the criminal cases, primarily misdemeanors, and 80 percent of the civil cases filed at the county court-at-law level. It also handles contested probate matters assigned by Felton.

The appointee’s tenure could be a bit tenuous. Under state election laws, precinct chairs from the local Republican and Democrat parties will convene in June to nominate candidates for the position to run in the November 2024 general election.

The person the precinct chairmen nominate might not be the same person appointed by commissioners. The winner of the November 2024 election will have to run again two years later when Luna’s original term expires.

