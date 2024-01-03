Morning fog Thursday with another round of widespread rain Thursday night

It was a chilly and damp day across Central Texas. Temperatures Wednesday struggled to warm up thanks to all the cloud cover and only managed to climb into the mid 40s to low 50s this afternoon. Although our weather has dried out for most today, don’t put away those umbrellas just yet! We have 2 more rounds of rain in the forecast over the next 5 days. That means more beneficial rainfall is headed our way - Which will continue to add to the surplus of rain that we’ve started the year with! Central Texas saw a half-inch to inch-plus of rain Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night - And forecast models suggest another half-inch to an inch will be possible as two additional storm systems pass through Thursday night and again on Monday!

Another cold night is in store for Central Texas with temperatures dropping down into the mid 30s to low 40s. Areas of dense fog will likely develop late tonight into Thursday morning - Especially along and west of I-35. The fog is forecast to clear mid to late morning and we’ll start to see some sunshine across Central Texas. Clouds are forecast to hang around for most of the day though and will likely have an impact on temperatures across our area for the afternoon. West of I-35 is going to stay more cloudy, which may keep temperatures into the 40s to low 50s all day. Areas near and east of I-35 may see more sunshine, which may allow temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 50s and maybe a few low 60s. Most of the day Thursday will be rain-free, but a quick-moving storm system arriving Thursday night will bring another round of rain showers and maybe some rumbles of thunder Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain chances increase from the west after sunset and will sweep east across our area into Friday morning and the rain will likely be to our east before 10 AM Friday. Rain totals look to be around a quarter-inch to half-inch. A Pacific cold front will move in early Friday and bring rain chances to an end. We may even see some late day sunshine for the afternoon. So, despite a cold front zipping through the area Friday, the return of sunshine and westerly winds will prevent the cold air from taking hold and we’ll likely warm into the mid 50s to low 60s.

The weekend will feature cloud cover, but the forecast remains rain-free for Central Texas. Saturday morning temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 30s with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Another cold start to the day is expected Sunday, down into the mid 30s. Breezy southeasterly winds return for the day Sunday, which will crank temperatures into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. Although the weather for the weekend is cool and quiet, another storm system will be sweeping in to kick off the work week. Another strong cold front is forecast to race in, but gusty south winds ahead of the system will boost temperatures into the mid 60s for Monday afternoon. The front will bring a round of showers and storms into Central Texas throughout the day Monday. Right now the better chance for severe weather will stay mostly to the east/southeast - but it’s something we’re monitoring closely over the next few days. This system may also bring some snow/wintry weather into the Texas Panhandle and north of the Red River! We’re NOT expecting any wintry weather in Central Texas, but temperatures will take a tumble and drop down and only warm into the low 50s Tuesday afternoon with very strong northwesterly winds. The rest of the week looks to feature a warming trend before another cold front could move in by the end of the week and drop temperatures again in time for the weekend.

