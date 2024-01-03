Stroud and the Texans are a win away from reaching the playoffs for 1st time since 2019

HOUSTON (AP) — When C.J. Stroud got dressed on Sunday before his Houston Texans hosted Tennessee, the star rookie quarterback donned a T-shirt bearing the face of Kobe Bryant.

After leading the Texans to a 26-3 victory that put them one win away from reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2019, Stroud channeled the championship mentality of the late Lakers superstar.

Though only in elementary school at the time, Stroud recalled Bryant’s famous comments after being asked why he didn’t look happy after the Lakers took a 2-0 lead over the Magic in the 2009 NBA Finals.

“What’s there to be happy about? Job’s not finished,” Bryant said.

Stroud felt much the same way Sunday after the Texans (9-7) tripled their win total from last season with the victory.

“We’ve had a great season,” he said. “This has been a complete turnaround from last year, but in my opinion, the job is not finished. We have a lot left in the tank, and we need to empty that. I feel like the shirt kind of spoke to me … I got a nugget out of it.”

Stroud, taken second overall in the draft, threw for 213 yards and a touchdown in his return after missing two games with a concussion to lead Houston to its second win over Tennessee in three weeks.

The Texans need a win at Indianapolis on Saturday night to earn a playoff berth. They could also win the AFC South with a victory and a loss by Jacksonville against the Titans on Sunday.

Stroud and first-year coach DeMeco Ryans have made the Texans relevant again after three dreadful seasons where they combined for only 11 wins.

“I’m just thankful for just being blessed to be in this position as a coach and happy to change the trajectory of this Texans organization, to be good news about the organization,” Ryans said. “And we’re headed in a good place, playing meaningful football.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Stroud’s return had Houston’s offense rolling as it was before he was injured. He looked calm and confident in the pocket and distributed the ball well as the Texans built a 20-3 lead by halftime with the help of a defensive touchdown.

He could have padded his stats Sunday, but the Texans ran the ball for most of the second half with the game well in hand before Stroud was replaced by Davis Mills with about four minutes to go.

“He was efficient all day,” Ryans said. “That’s one thing I’ll say. He was efficient. Went to the right spot with the football. He made great decisions all day.”

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Though Stroud was effective in moving the offense, Houston had some trouble finishing drives and converted just one of three red zone opportunities.

STOCK UP

DE Will Anderson Jr. He had two sacks Sunday in his return after missing two games with an ankle injury to set a franchise rookie record with seven this season, passing Whitney Mercilus and Brooks Reed (six). The third overall pick in the draft had four quarterback hits to give him 22 this season and he has 10 tackles for losses.

“He’s in a lot of pain. He’s hurt,” Ryans said. “But he still sucked it up and pushed through, and he made a lot of impact plays even though he’s on a limited snap count. He was still able to affect the quarterback.”

STOCK DOWN

CB Desmond King. He received an unnecessary roughness penalty in the third quarter Sunday for a hit on quarterback Ryan Tannehill after the play was over.

INJURIES

Houston LT Laremy Tunsil injured his groin in the second quarter. … WR Noah Brown injured a hip in the second quarter. … WR Robert Woods left in the fourth quarter with a hip injury. … Ryans said he wouldn't have any updates on the injured players until later in the week.

KEY NUMBER

14 — The Texans had six sacks Sunday to give them 14 in the past three games, which is the most in the NFL in that span.

NEXT STEPS

The Texans need a win Saturday to split the season series with the Colts and extend their season. Houston fell to the Colts 31-20 in Week 2. Anthony Richardson, taken fourth in the draft, ran for two scores in that game before leaving with a concussion. Gardner Minshew took over and threw for 171 yards and a touchdown to allow Indianapolis to hold on for the win.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl