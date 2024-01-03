Suspect carjacks delivery driver, forces victim to tell him how to operate van, then wrecks half-a-mile away

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is asking the public for help identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated carjacking.

At around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, a delivery driver was delivering a package at an apartment complex at 4400 W. Airport.

The driver told police he was approached by an unknown man who pointed a gun at him, and demanded the keys to the delivery van.

Once the suspect had the keys, he forced the delivery driver to tell him how to operate the vehicle.

Surveillance images of the suspect. (Crime Stoppers of Houston)

The suspect then sped away in the van and wrecked about half-a-mile away at 4100 Uptown.

Police said the suspect fled the location on foot. He is described as a Black teenager between 18 and 23 years of age, about six feet tall, and in between 180 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, black shoes and a black mask.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a cash payment reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that lead to an arrest and conviction in the case.

You can remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).

