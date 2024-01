WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in Central Texas!

1. Christmas Tree Recycling

2. Houston at Baylor Womens Basketball

3. A New Moon Rises

4. Winter Games Family Day

5. Pokémon Trainer Academy

6. Premier Gun Shows

7. Coffee & Cars

8. Hill County Youth Pre-Fair

9. PetSmart Adoption Event

10. Waco Downtown Farmers Market

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.