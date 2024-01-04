Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Amber Alert Issued for 13-Year-Old Girl Out of Comal County

Bulverde Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl out of Bulverede in Comal...
Bulverde Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl out of Bulverede in Comal County, that’s just north of San Antonio.(Comal County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULVERDE, Texas (KWTX) - Bulverde Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl out of Bulverede in Comal County, that’s just north of San Antonio.

An Amber Alert was issued for Carleigh O’dell at 4:50 a.m. Thursday morning.

She is white, has green eyes, blond hair.

She weighs 130 pounds and is 5-feet and 4-inches tall.

She was last seen on 1400 Ridge Lake Lane Wednesday at 8:53 p.m., wearing a wearing gray sweatshirt with “Lonestar Ranch” lettering on front, multi-colored shorts, and black Vans shoes.

The suspect is believed to be a 21-year-old Hispanic male with facial hair and a receding hairline.

Call (830) 620-3400 or report information to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Kevin Reese
Police: Waco man strangled woman over Christmas, callously bragged about deadly attack in Facebook post
Early morning crash in Temple leaves one dead
Temple Police identify victim in fatal car crash
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet

Latest News

Fire destroys Rogers family home just days after a nearby home explosion
Texas A&M assistant professor discusses plan to link ERCOT to other Southeastern grids
Texas A&M assistant professor discusses plan to link ERCOT to other Southeastern grids
KWTX News 10 at Six
Update on 21 dogs rescued in Bellmead
The man who shot an armed robber inside a Houston taqueria will not face charges.
Houston “vigilante” who fatally shot armed robber inside taqueria will not face charges