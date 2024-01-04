Amber Alert Issued for 13-Year-Old Girl Out of Comal County

BULVERDE, Texas (KWTX) - Bulverde Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl out of Bulverede in Comal County, that’s just north of San Antonio.

An Amber Alert was issued for Carleigh O’dell at 4:50 a.m. Thursday morning.

She is white, has green eyes, blond hair.

She weighs 130 pounds and is 5-feet and 4-inches tall.

She was last seen on 1400 Ridge Lake Lane Wednesday at 8:53 p.m., wearing a wearing gray sweatshirt with “Lonestar Ranch” lettering on front, multi-colored shorts, and black Vans shoes.

The suspect is believed to be a 21-year-old Hispanic male with facial hair and a receding hairline.

Call (830) 620-3400 or report information to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.