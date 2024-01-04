Advertise
Arc of McLennan County begins 70th anniversary celebration with effort to raise $70K in one year

Central Texas nonprofit that helps those with intellectual and developmental disabilities
By Julie Hays
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit that helps those with intellectual and developmental disabilities is celebrating 70 years in 2024 by trying to raise $70,000 in change.

The Arc of McLennan County, founded in 1954, is calling the effort “The Year of Change” as it asks the public to drop off pennies, dimes and nickels every Tuesday of the year.

“It begins today with a day of change, and to tell how important even small changes are, we are doing a year-long change collection,” said Arc Executive Director Coleen Heaton.

The idea is that the small amount of money donated weekly will result in a big year, financially, for the organization with a broad mission.

The Arc of McLennan County helps those with disabilities in many ways.

They provide after-school care for kids with disabilities that need more options that traditional after-school locations and offer a summer camp for those with disabilities.

The nonprofit also has many resources to support parents who have a child with disabilities.

Funding for the Arc of McLennan County comes from United Way of Waco-McLennan County, special events, membership dues, program revenue, local grants and the generosity of the Waco community.

There are over 500 Arc chapters in the United States but each one stands alone and 100% of all the funds raised by each chapter stay within the chapter.

Reaching the $70,000 goal would be huge for the organization.

The Arc will push the donations every Tuesday of the year but say you’re welcome to give at any time.

“We want to welcome you to drop off your change, pennies nickels, dimes and quarters to us at 4901 Lakewood Drive,” Heaton said. “You too can become a change maker.”

The Arc of McLennan County is looking to add more locations to collect the coins.

If you’re interested in putting out a donation jar, please contact the organization at 254-756-7491.

For more information you can visit wacoarc.org.

